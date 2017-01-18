“Apple is one of the high-profile Qualcomm partners that was allegedly forced to enter into an exclusive agreement for modem chips, which prevented Apple from using any other chips for several years,” Smith reports. “Only last year, Apple added a second LTE provider to its iPhone supply — that’s Intel, one of Qualcomm’s main rivals, and a company that has been vying for Apple’s business for years.”
“In its complaint, the FTC explains that Qualcomm doesn’t only make the modem chips it sells to phone makers, but it also holds many patents critical for these components. Some of these patents were declared essential to industry standards that enable cellular connectivity,” Smith reports. “Qualcomm should license those patents on ‘fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory, or ‘FRAND,’ terms,’ but the chipmaker failed to do so.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The question we asked yesterday remains open, “So, who precipitated this FTC complaint, Apple, Broadcom, Intel, Samsung, Texas Instruments, etc. or some combination of the aforementioned?”
