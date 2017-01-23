“Just days after the Federal Trade Commission sued Qualcomm for antitrust concerns, Apple took an unprecedented step of similarly filling suit against one of its most important suppliers,” Evan Niu writes for The Motley Fool. “The complaints are largely the same, but Apple felt compelled to file its own lawsuit in part to get nearly $1 billion that it says it is owed.”

“According to the complaint, Qualcomm gives Apple rebates that effectively serve as royalty relief, but in exchange Apple has agreed to buy baseband processors exclusively from the company for the past five years,” Niu writes. “It’s these rebates that Qualcomm is now withholding since Apple has cooperated with antitrust regulators around the world.”

Here are the most damning things of which Qualcomm is being accused:

• Qualcomm tried to get Apple to change its testimony

• There’s little enforcement of whether patents are actually essential

• Qualcomm has violated its FRAND commitments

• Rivals never had a chance; Qualcomm cornered the market by leveraging its patent portfolio

• Qualcomm used Apple to kill WiMAX

• This has been going on for nearly a decade

