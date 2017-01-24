“Qualcomm doesn’t intend to take Apple’s legal action lying down, but neither does it plan to stop doing business with the iPhone maker,” Ina Fried reports for Recode.

“Apple hit Qualcomm with a $1 billion lawsuit on Friday, saying the chipmaker had improperly withheld rebates in retaliation for Apple’s complaints to regulatory authorities in the U.S. and elsewhere,” Fried reports. “Apple’s suit followed a separate antitrust complaint earlier in the week from the Federal Trade Commission.”

“Sources close to Qualcomm say the company is considering filing its own lawsuits in response, whether in the U.S. or elsewhere, as well as trying to get Apple’s case dismissed,” Fried reports. “One thing Qualcomm doesn’t plan to do, though, is to stop supplying modem chips to the iPhone maker.”

