Apple has filed two complaints against Qualcomm in China. We have not seen these complaints but according to the Beijing court’s press release, one of the complaints alleges a violation of China’s Anti-Monopoly Law, and the other requests a determination of the terms of a patent license between Qualcomm and Apple for Qualcomm’s cellular standard essentials patents.

The following is a comment from Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel of Qualcomm:

“These filings by Apple’s Chinese subsidiary are just part of Apple’s efforts to find ways to pay less for Qualcomm’s technology. Apple was offered terms consistent with terms accepted by more than one hundred other Chinese companies and refused to even consider them. These terms were consistent with our NDRC Rectification plan.

Qualcomm is prepared to defend its business model anywhere in the world. We are proud of our history of contributing our inventions to the development and success of the mobile communications ecosystem.”

