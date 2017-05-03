“Qualcomm is preparing to ask the International Trade Commission to stop the iPhone, which is built in Asia, from entering the country, threatening to block Apple’s iconic product from the American market in advance of its anticipated new model this fall, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private,” King and Decker report. “The escalating legal dispute revolves around patents Qualcomm holds that let it to charge a percentage of the price of every modern high-speed data-capable smartphone, regardless of whether the devices use its chips.”
Apple argues the system is unfair and Qualcomm has used licensing leverage to illegally help its semiconductor unit,” King and Decker report. “Qualcomm hasn’t offered fair terms as required under rules governing the licensing of patents, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said when asked about the possibility the chipmaker could try to halt iPhone sales anywhere in the world. ‘That’s both the price and the business terms,’ Cook said Tuesday during a conference call with analysts. ‘Qualcomm has not made such an offer to Apple,’ he added. ‘I don’t believe anyone’s going to decide to enjoin the iPhone based on that. There’s plenty of case law around that subject. But we shall see.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Good luck with that, Qualcomm.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]