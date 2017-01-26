“Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf and Derek Aberle, head of the wireless chipmakers’s licensing business, fired back at lawsuits filed over the past week by Apple in the US and China,” Tibken reports. “Those suits, they said, are all about the money, an effort by Apple to squeeze as much money as possible from its supplier.”
“Qualcomm plans to keep supplying chips to Apple even as they battle in the courts. ‘I’m confident we’ll address and get through the legal challenges underway, as we have done many times in the past,'” Mollenkopf said,” Tibken reports. “The legal challenges he’s referring to included one filed last week by Apple in the US and two others filed this week by the iPhone maker in China. The US Federal Trade Commission also has accused Qualcomm of forcing Apple to use its chips exclusively in exchange for lower licensing fees.”
Tibken reports, “Apple referred CNET back to its comments and lawsuit from Friday. Its statement said, in part, that ‘Apple believes deeply in innovation and we have always been willing to pay fair and reasonable rates for patents we use. We are extremely disappointed in the way Qualcomm is conducting its business with us and unfortunately after years of disagreement over what constitutes a fair and reasonable royalty we have no choice left but to turn to the courts.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Be careful what you ask for, Qualcomm extortionists. You might not like what you get.
