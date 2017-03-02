“Apple is separately suing Qualcomm in California, accusing it of monopolizing the market for chips for wireless devices and withholding $1 billion in retaliation for cooperating with South Korean antitrust authorities,” White reports. “At the heart of the dispute between Apple and Qualcomm is a push by phone makers, with support of some regulators, to reduce the patent royalties Qualcomm charges.”
“In response to a request for comment on Thursday’s legal filing, Apple referred to a statement the company issued when it filed the U.S. suit on Jan. 20, saying Qualcomm has for many years ‘unfairly insisted on charging royalties for technologies they have nothing to do with,'” White reports. “The lawsuits add to a U.S. Federal Trade Commission antitrust suit against Qualcomm and investigations by the European Union and Taiwan. South Korea fined the company 1.03 trillion won ($902 million) in December over practices it said were monopolistic.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Literally billions of dollars are at stake in this dispute between Apple and Qualcomm.
In 2017, Qualcomm’s licensing scam — charging a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components — is ludicrous.
Qualcomm’s ridiculous licensing scheme simply has to go!
