“Since 2015, annual iPhone sales have been north of 200 million units,” Mueller writes. “If one multiplied that number with the $40 hypothesis, that would be a total (even before adding cellular iPads) of $8 billion a year, or roughly a third of Qualcomm’s revenues.”
Mueller writes, “What I have no doubt about is that Apple v. Qualcomm is way bigger than Apple v. Samsung, and if Apple succeeds in getting its terms improved, or if further headway is made on the antitrust front, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Samsung and others seek refunds and price reductions… actually, in that scenario I’d be surprised if it didn’t happen.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Literally billions of dollars are at stake in this dispute between Apple and Qualcomm.
In 2017, Qualcomm’s licensing scam — charging a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components — is ludicrous.
Qualcomm’s ridiculous licensing scheme simply has to go!
