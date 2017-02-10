“If Qualcomm sold its baseband processors at approx. $20 per unit and collected or demanded royalties from Apple amounting to more or less the same amount, that would correspond to $40 per iPhone (or cellular iPad),” Florian Mueller writes for FOSS Patents.

“Since 2015, annual iPhone sales have been north of 200 million units,” Mueller writes. “If one multiplied that number with the $40 hypothesis, that would be a total (even before adding cellular iPads) of $8 billion a year, or roughly a third of Qualcomm’s revenues.”

Mueller writes, “What I have no doubt about is that Apple v. Qualcomm is way bigger than Apple v. Samsung, and if Apple succeeds in getting its terms improved, or if further headway is made on the antitrust front, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Samsung and others seek refunds and price reductions… actually, in that scenario I’d be surprised if it didn’t happen.”

