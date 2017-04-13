“BlackBerry Ltd. says it has been awarded $814.9 million US in a binding interim arbitration decision in a dispute with Qualcomm Inc. over royalty overpayments,” The Canadian Press reports.

“The two companies agreed last year to arbitrate a disagreement regarding whether Qualcomm’s agreement to cap certain royalties applied to payments made by BlackBerry under a license agreement,” The Canadian Press reports.

“BlackBerry chief executive John Chen said the two companies have a longstanding relationship and continue to be valued partners,” The Canadian Press reports.

