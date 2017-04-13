“The two companies agreed last year to arbitrate a disagreement regarding whether Qualcomm’s agreement to cap certain royalties applied to payments made by BlackBerry under a license agreement,” The Canadian Press reports.
“BlackBerry chief executive John Chen said the two companies have a longstanding relationship and continue to be valued partners,” The Canadian Press reports.
MacDailyNews Take: Bodes well for Apple?
In 2017, Qualcomm’s licensing scam — charging a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components — is ludicrous.
