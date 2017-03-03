“We estimate the majority of risks associated with the Apple dispute have been priced into Qualcomm,” Pacific Crest Securities writes via Barron’s.

“However, we acknowledge there are no catalysts in the near-term either: 1) The NXP acquisition is not expected to close until late calendar 2017; 2) The legal dispute with Apple could take up to two years to settle,” Pacific Crest Securities writes. “For long-term investors, we think the recent pullback presents a good buying opportunity.”

“In our base-case scenario we modeled a 45 basis-point decrease to 2.25% in future blended royalty rate due to expected settlements, and assuming NXP closes and complete loss of Apple’s modem business, our analysis still yields a Qualcomm valuation of $72, representing over 28% upside,” Pacific Crest Securities writes. “We also note that losing all of Apple’s modem business is merely a $1 hit to Qualcomm’s valuation in our model.”

Much more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: We can think of better long-term investments than Qualcomm.

