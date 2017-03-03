“However, we acknowledge there are no catalysts in the near-term either: 1) The NXP acquisition is not expected to close until late calendar 2017; 2) The legal dispute with Apple could take up to two years to settle,” Pacific Crest Securities writes. “For long-term investors, we think the recent pullback presents a good buying opportunity.”
“In our base-case scenario we modeled a 45 basis-point decrease to 2.25% in future blended royalty rate due to expected settlements, and assuming NXP closes and complete loss of Apple’s modem business, our analysis still yields a Qualcomm valuation of $72, representing over 28% upside,” Pacific Crest Securities writes. “We also note that losing all of Apple’s modem business is merely a $1 hit to Qualcomm’s valuation in our model.”
MacDailyNews Take: We can think of better long-term investments than Qualcomm.
