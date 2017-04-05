“It will be up to federal Judge Lucy Koh to decide whether or not to grant the dismissal request,” Niu writes. “We do know that the FTC itself is in the midst of a transition — one that is favorable to Qualcomm’s position. Republican FTC Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen was recently promoted by President Trump to chairwoman of the commission following Edith Ramirez’s resignation, and Ohlhausen was the dissenting opinion in the 2-1 vote.”
“The FTC’s suit never had much teeth in the first place, since it was filed just days before Trump was inaugurated and just days after Ramirez announced her resignation,” Niu writes. “Even if the case is not dismissed, the FTC under Trump really doesn’t care or believe that the suit has merit. On the other hand, Apple’s blockbuster lawsuit has much more far-reaching potential consequences.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: In 2017, Qualcomm’s licensing scam — charging a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components — is ludicrous.
Qualcomm’s ridiculous licensing scheme simply has to go!
