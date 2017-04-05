“Mobile chip giant Qualcomm filed a motion earlier this week in the U.S. District Court of San Jose, California, requesting that a federal judge dismiss the antitrust lawsuit that regulators filed in January,” Evan Niu writes for The Motley Fool. ” The initial suit alleges that Qualcomm unofficially implements a ‘no license, no chips’ policy that leverages its dominant position in cellular baseband modems to extract favorable licensing terms and royalty payments from customers, effectively precluding competitors from the market.”

“It will be up to federal Judge Lucy Koh to decide whether or not to grant the dismissal request,” Niu writes. “We do know that the FTC itself is in the midst of a transition — one that is favorable to Qualcomm’s position. Republican FTC Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen was recently promoted by President Trump to chairwoman of the commission following Edith Ramirez’s resignation, and Ohlhausen was the dissenting opinion in the 2-1 vote.”

“The FTC’s suit never had much teeth in the first place, since it was filed just days before Trump was inaugurated and just days after Ramirez announced her resignation,” Niu writes. “Even if the case is not dismissed, the FTC under Trump really doesn’t care or believe that the suit has merit. On the other hand, Apple’s blockbuster lawsuit has much more far-reaching potential consequences.”

