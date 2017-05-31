P.E.D. writes, “Apple just poached one of Qualcomm’s top guys.”
MacDailyNews Take: Vertical integration – hardware + software – trumps off-the-shelf conglomerations every single time. See: Macintosh, iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, etc.
Part-maker Qualcomm is in a war they cannot win.
Qualcomm’s FRAND abuse must not stand. Qualcomm’s licensing scam — charging a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components — is unreasonable, illogical, and irrational.
