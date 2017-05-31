Philip Elmer-DeWitt reports for Apple 3.0, “From a note to clients Tuesday by Raymond James analyst Tavis McCourt: ‘Over the weekend, Esin Terzioglu, Vice President of Engineering at Qualcomm’s CDMA Technology (QCT), leading the Central Engineering organization, through his LinkedIn account, indicated that he was leaving Qualcomm to join Apple and to lead development of a wireless SoC [system on a chip] for the handset company. Terzioglu led Qualcomm’s QCT’s Central Engineering for roughly eight years before this switch.'”

P.E.D. writes, “Apple just poached one of Qualcomm’s top guys.”

