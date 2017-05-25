“In one document, Qualcomm updates the suit it brought against Apple’s contract electronic manufacturers, including Compal, Wistron, and Hon Hai Precision, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, back on April 28th,” Ray reports. “In this updated version, Qualcomm argues it will eventually be proven correct on the merits, and requests a preliminary injunction to prevent what it says would be ‘irreparable harm’ if the manufacturers are able to continue to withhold payments under Apple’s orders in the meantime.”
MacDailyNews Take: The jig is up, Qualcomm. Finally. You should be happy this your confiscatory licensing scheme lasted this long. Try to get to the acceptance phase, okay? Your increasing desperation is unseemly and embarrassing.
Qualcomm’s FRAND abuse must not stand. Qualcomm’s licensing scam — charging a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components — is unreasonable, illogical, and irrational.
