“Wireless chip giant Qualcomm, which has embroiled in lawsuits with its largest customer, Apple, and Apple’s contract manufacturers, for what Qualcomm says are unpaid royalties, tonight offered an update to its claims, requesting a preliminary injunction against the manufacturers, and expanding its description of Apple’s ‘tortious interference,'” Tiernan Ray reports for Reuters.

“In one document, Qualcomm updates the suit it brought against Apple’s contract electronic manufacturers, including Compal, Wistron, and Hon Hai Precision, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, back on April 28th,” Ray reports. “In this updated version, Qualcomm argues it will eventually be proven correct on the merits, and requests a preliminary injunction to prevent what it says would be ‘irreparable harm’ if the manufacturers are able to continue to withhold payments under Apple’s orders in the meantime.”

