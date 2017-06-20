“Under a May 30 court order, Apple has a couple of deadlines today (June 20) in its antitrust/patent litigation in the Southern District of California, and when double-checking on the deadline,” Florian Mueller writes for FOSS Patents, “I just noticed that Apple made one filing one day in advance — a motion to dismiss Qualcomm’s unfair competition counterclaim based on the allegation that Apple hobbled, throttled or whatever one may call it its iPhones that come with Qualcomm chip in an effort to make Intel’s chips appear equally performant.”

“As I wrote ten weeks ago, the legal relevance of this to the dispute is very doubtful at best (it certainly has no bearing whatsoever on the question of fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory licensing terms), so to me it looks like more of a PR maneuver,” Mueller writes. “I can’t even imagine that it would influence consumers’ purchase decisions.”

Mueller writes, “The hurdle for a dismissal (especially a dismissal with prejudice, which is requested here) is high, but what I’ve read about the L.A. Taxi v. Uber case suggests that this motion may very well succeed. For the San Diego court, Apple’s motion to dismiss may be an opportunity to dispose of something that is legally unrelated to what will actually decide the case but would make a lot of noise.”

