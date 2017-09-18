“Apple is using the new A11 Bionic in its iPhone 8/8 Plus models as well in iPhone X. The scores Geekbench outlines for the three models show some variation between them (less than 5 percent in single core and around 7 percent in multicore), likely related to the difference in display resolution and offset by a difference in RAM,” Dilger writes. “The improvement over last year’s A10 Fusion is dramatic. Comparing the similarly specced iPhone 7 to iPhone 8, the A11 Bionic is 25 percent faster in single core and 80 percent faster in multicore scores. This is particularly noteworthy because Apple’s latest chip delivers new neural net, camera ISP and GPU capabilities that are above and beyond what a generic processor benchmark measures. ”
“Its generic benchmarks jump over Android flagships’ ARM chips is even larger. That’s to be expected because Apple’s A9 from two years ago was already beating this year’s Androids in typical, single core performance,” Dilger writes. “Apple enjoys not just a temporary head start in designing silicon until its rivals can catch up, but rather an inherent lead tied to vast economies of scale that allow it to invest liberally in developing faster, more efficient processors using technology that that can scale up and down for use in a variety of devices.”
Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Obliteration.
As we wrote last week: We each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away!
“Vertical integration – hardware + software – trumps off-the-shelf conglomerations every single time. See: Macintosh, iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, etc.” — MacDailyNews, May 31, 2017
Furthermore, a smartphone is only as good as its ecosystem and the fragmented-by-manufacturer Android “ecosystem” is an unfunny joke. For example, Samsung’s phones, when they don’t explode like their washing machines, are, at best, a collection of off-the-shelf parts, inferior mobile processors, and an off-the-rack operating system best known for fragmentation, insecurity, and privacy-trampling user tracking/data vacuuming from an online banner ad company that masquerades as a search engine. Anyone who regards a South Korean dishwasher maker’s latest iPhone knockoff as “the best phone ever” is a painfully myopic moron.
