“Official benchmarks posted by Geekbench show that Apple’s A11 Bionic delivers a huge jump in performance over last year’s A10 Fusion used in iPhone 7, with scores that are not just far beyond other mobile ARM competitors’ latest chips, but higher than the base Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 processor Apple uses in its 13 inch MacBook Pro,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider.

“Apple is using the new A11 Bionic in its iPhone 8/8 Plus models as well in iPhone X. The scores Geekbench outlines for the three models show some variation between them (less than 5 percent in single core and around 7 percent in multicore), likely related to the difference in display resolution and offset by a difference in RAM,” Dilger writes. “The improvement over last year’s A10 Fusion is dramatic. Comparing the similarly specced iPhone 7 to iPhone 8, the A11 Bionic is 25 percent faster in single core and 80 percent faster in multicore scores. This is particularly noteworthy because Apple’s latest chip delivers new neural net, camera ISP and GPU capabilities that are above and beyond what a generic processor benchmark measures. ”

“Its generic benchmarks jump over Android flagships’ ARM chips is even larger. That’s to be expected because Apple’s A9 from two years ago was already beating this year’s Androids in typical, single core performance,” Dilger writes. “Apple enjoys not just a temporary head start in designing silicon until its rivals can catch up, but rather an inherent lead tied to vast economies of scale that allow it to invest liberally in developing faster, more efficient processors using technology that that can scale up and down for use in a variety of devices.”

