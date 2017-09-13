“The most anticipated consumer technology product event in years lived up to the hype, at least according to Wall Street,” Tae Kim reports for CNBC. “Analysts are gushing with optimism over the potential upgrade cycle from Apple’s new high-end $999 iPhone X and iPhone 8 models that were unveiled Tuesday. ”

“‘Apple took the iPhone franchise to a whole new level with the iPhone X, pushing the company deep into the ultra-luxury smartphone market with the highest priced iPhone in the company’s history,’ Drexel Hamilton’s Brian White wrote in a note to clients Wednesday,” Kim reports. “‘We walked away even more encouraged by this new iPhone cycle, Apple’s future in AR [augmented reality] and the company’s ability to distance itself from its competitors.'”

“‘This year’s event marked one of the most highly anticipated product announcements in recent years, and from a product perspective, the company did not disappoint,’ RBC Capital Markets’ Amit Daryanani wrote in a note to clients Tuesday,” Kim reports. “‘We think the new form factor and net new features/capabilities (wireless charging, AR enablement, 3-D sensing) added to the flagship device will drive accelerated device upgrades within AAPL’s install base combined with increased switching activity.'”



“‘While the later timing of the iPhone X is a slight disappointment, we believe it provides runway for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus to capture upgrades early in the cycle,’ Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty wrote in a note to clients Tuesday,” Kim reports. “‘It also sets up for a much stronger than seasonal March quarter, given it will be the first full quarter of iPhone X shipments.'”

MacDailyNews Take: We each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! Vertical integration – hardware + software – trumps off-the-shelf conglomerations every single time. See: Macintosh, iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, etc. — MacDailyNews, May 31, 2017 Furthermore, a smartphone is only as good as its ecosystem and the fragmented-by-manufacturer Android “ecosystem” is an unfunny joke. For example, Samsung’s phones, when they don’t explode like their washing machines, are, at best, a collection of off-the-shelf parts, inferior mobile processors, and an off-the-rack operating system best known for fragmentation, insecurity, and privacy-trampling user tracking/data vacuuming from an online banner ad company that masquerades as a search engine. Anyone who regards a South Korean dishwasher maker’s latest iPhone knockoff as “the best phone ever” is a painfully myopic moron.