“‘Apple took the iPhone franchise to a whole new level with the iPhone X, pushing the company deep into the ultra-luxury smartphone market with the highest priced iPhone in the company’s history,’ Drexel Hamilton’s Brian White wrote in a note to clients Wednesday,” Kim reports. “‘We walked away even more encouraged by this new iPhone cycle, Apple’s future in AR [augmented reality] and the company’s ability to distance itself from its competitors.'”
“‘This year’s event marked one of the most highly anticipated product announcements in recent years, and from a product perspective, the company did not disappoint,’ RBC Capital Markets’ Amit Daryanani wrote in a note to clients Tuesday,” Kim reports. “‘We think the new form factor and net new features/capabilities (wireless charging, AR enablement, 3-D sensing) added to the flagship device will drive accelerated device upgrades within AAPL’s install base combined with increased switching activity.'”
“‘While the later timing of the iPhone X is a slight disappointment, we believe it provides runway for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus to capture upgrades early in the cycle,’ Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty wrote in a note to clients Tuesday,” Kim reports. “‘It also sets up for a much stronger than seasonal March quarter, given it will be the first full quarter of iPhone X shipments.'”
MacDailyNews Take: We each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away!
Vertical integration – hardware + software – trumps off-the-shelf conglomerations every single time. See: Macintosh, iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, etc. — MacDailyNews, May 31, 2017
Furthermore, a smartphone is only as good as its ecosystem and the fragmented-by-manufacturer Android “ecosystem” is an unfunny joke. For example, Samsung’s phones, when they don’t explode like their washing machines, are, at best, a collection of off-the-shelf parts, inferior mobile processors, and an off-the-rack operating system best known for fragmentation, insecurity, and privacy-trampling user tracking/data vacuuming from an online banner ad company that masquerades as a search engine. Anyone who regards a South Korean dishwasher maker’s latest iPhone knockoff as “the best phone ever” is a painfully myopic moron.
