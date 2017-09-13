MacDailyNews Take: It’s not “shockingly expensive.” Especially to any of us with 256GB iPhone 7 Plus units in our pockets ($969 before tax). It depends on the buyer. Just state the price and let your readers decide for themselves if it’s expensive for them or not.
“The iPhone X is all screen; there’s no more empty slab of black or white above and below the screen. Better yet, it’s all OLED screen—the stunning colors and deep blacks (million-to-one contrast ratio!) of organic LED technology. You can charge this phone by setting it down on a charging pad instead of plugging in a cable. You can unlock it just by showing it your face,” Pogue reports. “And it will cost you $999. That’s so Apple, right!? Charging a grand for a 64-gigabyte phone? Or $1,150 for a 256-gig one?”
“Apple’s iPhone X presentation kind of buried the headline: This phone gives you the jumbo screen size of a Plus model into the compact body size of the non-Plus iPhones,” Pogue reports. “That’s a big, big deal for anyone who loves the features of the Plus models (a zoom camera lens, longer battery life, huge screen) but isn’t crazy about wielding a phone the size of a VHS cassette.”
“…The iPhone X is the most exciting leap in years,” Pogue reports. “The cameras, the depth sensor, and the OLED screen are all executed with typical Apple polish—but the big one is getting that vast, stunning screen into a phone body whose far reaches don’t exceed your hand.”
MacDailyNews Take: Again, the iPhone X is worth every penny that Apple’s charging and then some. Apple could have hung a starting price tag of $1,299 on it and sold every one they could make (and that might have goosed iPhone 8 and 8 Plus unit sales in the process, too).
As we wrote earlier, “The iPhone X’s $999 starting price will sell many millions of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus units while Apple will sell as many iPhone X units as they can assemble, box, and ship. Apple offers different iPhones, at different price points, for different buyers.”
