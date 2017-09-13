“We just got a quick chance to play with the iPhone X, Apple’s new flagship phone arriving later this year,” Nilay Patel writes for The Verge.

“The thing that a lot of people want to talk about with the iPhone X is its $999 starting price, but when you have the phone in your hand, it feels… worth it,” Patel writes. “The X is an extremely beautiful device, with a stainless steel band and glass back curving into a 5.8-inch OLED display that stretches all the way across the front of the phone. It’s a bigger display than the 5.5-inch Plus-size iPhones, but a much, much smaller body.”

“If anything, the X evokes the original iPhone more than anything, with that stainless steel band and black front,” Patel writes. “I’ve generally preferred LCDs to OLEDs, but the X OLED display doesn’t seem to share any of the extreme oversaturation or pixel matrix weirdness of other OLEDs I’ve seen.”



Patel writes, “I couldn’t test out the new FaceID [sic] authentication myself without setting it up, but it was configured for one of Apple’s demo assistants, and it worked every time he showed it off, even under the frenetic conditions and bright lights of the demo area.”

Read more in the full article here.