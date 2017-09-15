“It was only a few months ago that Apple unveiled what was at the time Apple’s fastest ARM processor in the iPad Pro, the A10X Fusion,” Mark Hibben writes for Seeking Alpha. “Now, results have appeared on Geekbench that appear to correspond to the A11 Bionic processor of iPhone X and 8.”

“I fully expected that the A11 would continue to advance performance, and it has, even bettering the already superior A10X,” Hibben writes. “Even more remarkable, the A11 pulls past the Core i5-7360U in the base 13-inch MacBook Pro in multicore results.”

“Apple threw in a few surprises. It included its own Apple designed graphics processing unit,” Hibben writes. “It was unclear that Apple would be ready to do that after the news in April that it was breaking away from Imagination Technology. This shows that it has indeed been working on this for some time, and I’ll be interested to see how well Apple’s GPU compares to competitors once 3rd party testing of iPhone 8 and X comes out.”

“The other major surprise was the inclusion of the rumored Apple Neural Engine. Since reports emerged that Apple was working on a hardware accelerator for machine learning, I have wondered whether it would be included in the A11, and indeed it has,” Hibben writes. “Apple has been leading the charge in smartphone-based AI as opposed to cloud-based AI for privacy reasons. The on-chip Neural Processor allows Face ID to be completely self-contained in the device, thus protecting the privacy of the user.”

Read more in the full article here.