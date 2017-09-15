“I fully expected that the A11 would continue to advance performance, and it has, even bettering the already superior A10X,” Hibben writes. “Even more remarkable, the A11 pulls past the Core i5-7360U in the base 13-inch MacBook Pro in multicore results.”
“Apple threw in a few surprises. It included its own Apple designed graphics processing unit,” Hibben writes. “It was unclear that Apple would be ready to do that after the news in April that it was breaking away from Imagination Technology. This shows that it has indeed been working on this for some time, and I’ll be interested to see how well Apple’s GPU compares to competitors once 3rd party testing of iPhone 8 and X comes out.”
“The other major surprise was the inclusion of the rumored Apple Neural Engine. Since reports emerged that Apple was working on a hardware accelerator for machine learning, I have wondered whether it would be included in the A11, and indeed it has,” Hibben writes. “Apple has been leading the charge in smartphone-based AI as opposed to cloud-based AI for privacy reasons. The on-chip Neural Processor allows Face ID to be completely self-contained in the device, thus protecting the privacy of the user.”
MacDailyNews Take: And the peddlers of Android dreck fall further and further behind.
As we wrote earlier this week: We each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away!
“Vertical integration – hardware + software – trumps off-the-shelf conglomerations every single time. See: Macintosh, iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, etc.” — MacDailyNews, May 31, 2017
Furthermore, a smartphone is only as good as its ecosystem and the fragmented-by-manufacturer Android “ecosystem” is an unfunny joke. For example, Samsung’s phones, when they don’t explode like their washing machines, are, at best, a collection of off-the-shelf parts, inferior mobile processors, and an off-the-rack operating system best known for fragmentation, insecurity, and privacy-trampling user tracking/data vacuuming from an online banner ad company that masquerades as a search engine. Anyone who regards a South Korean dishwasher maker’s latest iPhone knockoff as “the best phone ever” is a painfully myopic moron.
