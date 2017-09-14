“When Apple took to the stage during its September 12 event, the focus was on the introduction of iPhone X where it was announced that it would ship with a 6-core A11 Bionic chip,” Paul Morris writes for Redmond Pie. “We expected improvements in comparison to older hardware, but not to this extent.”

“The Geekbench scores for Apple’s new device, as well as older devices that it essentially replaces, and other hardware that the company has on the market, clearly show that Apple’s iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and their internal A11 Bionic chip offers the improvements and performance gains that the company promised and [for which it] is known,” Morris writes. “The A11 Bionic chip significantly outperforms the A10 found in iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus and even surpasses the performance offered by the A10X Fusion chip in Apple’s other flagship hardware, the 2017 iPad Pro models. Not just that, it’s even on par with the latest 13-inch 2017 MacBook Pro.”

Morris writes, “There is no guarantee that this actually translates perfectly to real-world performance when devices have apps, documents, data, and other information stored, but it’s a wonderful early indication that we can expect blistering performance on iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.”

Read more in the full article here.