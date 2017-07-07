“The bitter legal dispute between Apple and Qualcomm over patent-licensing terms won’t be resolved any time soon as both tech firms have dug in their heels for a long fight, Wall Street analysts said Friday,” Patrick Seitz reports for Investor’s Business Daily.

“The battle escalated with new legal filings on Thursday. That’s when Qualcomm filed patent-infringement complaints against Apple with the U.S. International Trade Commission and in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California,” Seitz reports. “Qualcomm wants the ITC to ban Apple from importing iPhones into the U.S. from its contract manufacturers in Asia. It also is seeking a cease-and-desist order to stop the sale of iPhones already in the U.S., until the patent dispute is settled.”

“Apple says Qualcomm is demanding a percentage of the total cost of the company’s products,” Seitz reports. “RBC Capital Markets analyst Amit Daryanani said investors should ‘brace for a long and ugly battle.’ The ITC typically takes 16 to 18 months to make a decision, he said in a report Friday about the Apple-Qualcomm dispute.”

