“After six months of escalating legal battles and increasingly heated rhetoric between mobile market titans Apple and Qualcomm, the head of Qualcomm sounded more conciliatory on Monday,” Aaron Pressman reports for Fortune.

“Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf compared the dispute with Apple over potentially billions of dollars in royalties on mobile chipsets to earlier fights Qualcomm has had over the years with other tech companies that were settled out of court,” Pressman reports. “‘There’s not really anything new going on,’ Mollenkopf said speaking at the Brainstorm Tech conference in Aspen. About the Apple dispute, he explained ‘those things tend to get to resolved out of court and there’s no reason why I wouldn’t expect that to be the case here.'”



