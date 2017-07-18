“On Monday by San Diego time, the four Apple contract manufacturers who have to defend themselves against a Qualcomm contract suit in the Southern District of California (Foxconn/Hon Hai, Pegatron, Compal, and Wistron) each filed a third-party complaint for contractual indemnity against Apple, and based on what they say and what I can easily imagine, Apple is more than happy to join this additional fray,” Florian Mueller writes for Foss Patents.

“The fact that the contract manufacturers have decided to implead Apple into this case (adding yet another Qualcomm case to Apple’s list of pending lawsuits) enables Apple to take even more direct control of its Qualcomm-related destiny,” Mueller writes. “Now that the door has been opened to Apple in the contract manufacturers case and that Apple has apparently walked through it without anyone having to drag it into the case against its will, there are two cases pending in the same district court relating to the same patent royalty payments to Qualcomm over the same Apple products. Efficient use of judicial resources is something else.

