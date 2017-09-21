“Qualcomm got two bits of bad news today in its squabble with Apple,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider. “First, it has failed to force Apple’s manufacturing partners to make royalty payments prior to a determination of what the total disputed royalties should be, and second it lost an effort to stop Apple from pursing antitrust cases against it in other countries.”

“Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel of the United States District Court for the Southern District of California is tasked with setting the FRAND royalty rates for Qualcomm’s patents. But today, he handed down a decision denying Qualcomm’s motion for a preliminary injunction that would force the manufacturers to make royalty payments,” Dilger writes. “Judge Curiel also denied Qualcomm’s motion for an anti-suit injunction intended to stop Apple’s parallel lawsuits in other jurisdictions.”

“Having lost both injunctions, Qualcomm is incentivized to quickly work to resolve the question of what royalties it is fairly owed by Apple’s manufacturing partners before it can get paid anything from sales of iPhones,” Dilger writes. “And at the same time, it faces the prospect of repeatedly fighting Apple in every jurisdiction where they have disagreements, and potentially losing patent rights it can’t prove are infringed, or which Apple can prove are invalid. ”

Read more in the full article here.