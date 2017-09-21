“Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel of the United States District Court for the Southern District of California is tasked with setting the FRAND royalty rates for Qualcomm’s patents. But today, he handed down a decision denying Qualcomm’s motion for a preliminary injunction that would force the manufacturers to make royalty payments,” Dilger writes. “Judge Curiel also denied Qualcomm’s motion for an anti-suit injunction intended to stop Apple’s parallel lawsuits in other jurisdictions.”
“Having lost both injunctions, Qualcomm is incentivized to quickly work to resolve the question of what royalties it is fairly owed by Apple’s manufacturing partners before it can get paid anything from sales of iPhones,” Dilger writes. “And at the same time, it faces the prospect of repeatedly fighting Apple in every jurisdiction where they have disagreements, and potentially losing patent rights it can’t prove are infringed, or which Apple can prove are invalid. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Aw, gee, that’s too bad. And, all the while, Apple’s A11 Bionic runs rings around Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and then runs some more rings around it for laughs.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s A11 Bionic obliterates top chips from Qualcomm, Samsung and Huawei – September 18, 2017
U.S. judge rules Apple lawsuits against Qualcomm can proceed – September 8, 2017
Qualcomm CEO expects out of court settlement with Apple – July 18, 2017
Apple-Qualcomm legal dispute likely to be ‘long and ugly’ – July 7, 2017
Qualcomm wants court to block Apple from U.S. iPhone imports and sales – July 6, 2017
Judge rules U.S. FTC antitrust lawsuit against Qualcomm to proceed – June 27, 2017
Apple uses Supreme Court decision to escalate war against Qualcomm – June 20, 2017
Apple’s amended San Diego complaint against Qualcomm leaves no doubt: many billions at stake – June 20, 2017
Apple rejects Qualcomm’s allegation of throttling iPhones, says ‘study’ is ‘methodologically unsound’ – June 20, 2017
Apple just poached one of Qualcomm’s top guys – May 31, 2017