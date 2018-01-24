“U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm was hit with a 997 million euro ($1.23 billion) fine by EU antitrust regulators on Wednesday for paying Apple to only use its chips, blocking out rivals such as Intel,” Foo Yun Chee reports for Reuters.

“The European Commission said its investigation, launched in 2015, covered the period from 2011 to 2016 and took into account Qualcomm’s market dominance in LTE baseband chipsets, which enable rapid mobile broadband connections,” Chee reports. “The fine represented 4.9 percent of Qualcomm’s 2017 turnover, the Commission said. Qualcomm said it would appeal the Commission’s decision immediately.”

The EC said “there would be no repercussions for Apple in the case,” Chee reports. “Apple and Qualcomm are meanwhile locked in a wide-ranging legal battle over Qualcomm’s business practices, which started a year ago with Apple suing Qualcomm for nearly $1 billion in patent royalty rebates that the chipmaker allegedly withheld from the phone maker. Other regulators, including the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, are also investigating Qualcomm’s dealings with Apple. The EU decision could make Qualcomm more vulnerable to chipmaker Broadcom Ltd’s $103 billion hostile bid, which Broadcom argues will smooth rocky relations with customers such as Apple.”

