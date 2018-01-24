“The European Commission said its investigation, launched in 2015, covered the period from 2011 to 2016 and took into account Qualcomm’s market dominance in LTE baseband chipsets, which enable rapid mobile broadband connections,” Chee reports. “The fine represented 4.9 percent of Qualcomm’s 2017 turnover, the Commission said. Qualcomm said it would appeal the Commission’s decision immediately.”
The EC said “there would be no repercussions for Apple in the case,” Chee reports. “Apple and Qualcomm are meanwhile locked in a wide-ranging legal battle over Qualcomm’s business practices, which started a year ago with Apple suing Qualcomm for nearly $1 billion in patent royalty rebates that the chipmaker allegedly withheld from the phone maker. Other regulators, including the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, are also investigating Qualcomm’s dealings with Apple. The EU decision could make Qualcomm more vulnerable to chipmaker Broadcom Ltd’s $103 billion hostile bid, which Broadcom argues will smooth rocky relations with customers such as Apple.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Qualcomm’s house of cards begins to fall.
The jig is up, Qualcomm.
Qualcomm’s FRAND abuse must stop.
Qualcomm’s licensing scam — charging a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components — is unreasonable, illogical, and irrational.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Lynn Weiler” for the heads up.]