“But on Thursday, in a filing in U.S. District Court in San Diego, Apple revised its answer to Qualcomm’s complaint with accusations of its own. Apple alleges it owns at least eight battery life patents that Qualcomm has violated,” Nellis reports. “The Apple patents involve ensuring each part of a phone’s processor draws only the minimum power needed, turning off parts of the processor when they are not needed and making sleep and wake functions work better. In its filing, Apple alleges that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 800 and 820 processors… infringe on those patents.”
MacDailyNews Take: Correction: Qualcomm’s dog-slow processors.
See: Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone X/8/8 Plus so destroys Android phones that Geekbench creator can’t even believe it – September 30, 2017
“In January, Apple sued Qualcomm for nearly $1 billion in patent royalty rebates that Qualcomm allegedly withheld from Apple,” Nellis reports. “Separately, Qualcomm is facing a lawsuit from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission over many of the same pricing practices Apple names in its complaints.”
MacDailyNews Take: The jig is up, Qualcomm.
Qualcomm’s FRAND abuse must stop.
Qualcomm’s licensing scam — charging a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components — is unreasonable, illogical, and irrational.
