“Apple Inc on Thursday filed a countersuit against Qualcomm Inc, alleging that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile phone chips that power a wide variety of Android-based devices infringe on Apple’s patents, the latest development in a long-running dispute,” Stephen Nellis reports for Reuters. “Qualcomm in July accused Apple of infringing several patents related to helping mobile phones get better battery life. Apple has denied the claims that it violated Qualcomm’s battery life patents and alleged that Qualcomm’s patents were invalid, a common move in such cases.”

“But on Thursday, in a filing in U.S. District Court in San Diego, Apple revised its answer to Qualcomm’s complaint with accusations of its own. Apple alleges it owns at least eight battery life patents that Qualcomm has violated,” Nellis reports. “The Apple patents involve ensuring each part of a phone’s processor draws only the minimum power needed, turning off parts of the processor when they are not needed and making sleep and wake functions work better. In its filing, Apple alleges that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 800 and 820 processors… infringe on those patents.”

“In January, Apple sued Qualcomm for nearly $1 billion in patent royalty rebates that Qualcomm allegedly withheld from Apple,” Nellis reports. “Separately, Qualcomm is facing a lawsuit from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission over many of the same pricing practices Apple names in its complaints.”

