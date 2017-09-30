“In fact, with Apple’s new flagship iPhone models running more than 50% faster than top of the line Android handsets in some tests, Primate Labs founder John Poole can’t help but wonder why we’re only seeing huge performance improvements emanating from Apple,” Heisler reports. “‘The thing that I don’t fully understand is why performance has seemed to stagnate on the Android side,’ Poole said in an interview with Tom’s Guide. ‘Where you don’t see these big leaps forward. I don’t understand what’s happening there. At this point, [with Apple’s A1 Bionic] you’ve got desktop-class performance in a handset. There’s no way of looking at it any other way.'”
MacDailyNews Take: What happening is that Apple is taking the lion’s share of cellphone profits and has been/is investing wisely while the iPhone knockoff peddlers race to the bottom and, ultimately, oblivion. Good riddance, thieves, liars, and scammers.
“Apple is better positioned than its Android counterparts for the future of mobile computing,” Heisler reports. “Indeed, Apple’s decision to bring chip development in house has turned out to be one of Steve Jobs’ shrewdest decisions.”
MacDailyNews Take: Thermonuclear.
We each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
