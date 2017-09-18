“You could be forgiven if, after Apple’s giant, two-hour product launch event on Tuesday, the only thing you remembered is the stunning iPhone X. It is special,” Lance Ulanoff writes for Mashable. “It’s also nothing without the A11 Bionic CPU. And the A11 is nothing without Apple’s insanely focused silicon team behind it.”

“‘We’re clearly on a path now where, with generations of our products, one of the core elements is the chips in them that, to us, they’re intrinsically part of the definition of the product,’ said Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller who, along with SVP of Hardware Technologies Johny Srouji, sat down with me 24 hours after the big unveil for an intense chat about silicon, the Apple way,” Ulanoff writes. “I had many questions about the A11 Bionic, Apple’s fifth-generation CPU that sits inside not only the iPhone X, which ships in November, but also the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus — mostly about just how many things this new system on a chip (SoC) could do.”

“‘This is something we started 10 years ago, designing our own silicon, because that’s the best way to truly customize something that’s uniquely optimized for Apple hardware and software,’ said Srouji,” Ulanoff writes. “Srouji told me that when Apple architects silicon, they start by looking three years out, which means the A11 Bionic was under development when Apple was shipping the iPhone 6 and its A8 chip. Back then we weren’t even talking about AI and machine learning at a mobile level and, yet, Srouji said, ‘The neural engine embed, it’s a bet we made three years ahead.'”

