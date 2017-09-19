“There’s a minor difference in single-core and multicore performance between the three new iPhones, but all three have a massive lead over top-performing Android phones, which are led by Samsung’s Galaxy S8 with either its own Exynos octa-core chip or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835, and Huawei’s Honor V9 with its HiSilicon Kirin 960,” Tung reports. “The iOS single-core benchmark shows that the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus, have scores between 4,204 and 4,181. The iPhone 8 Plus leads on the multicore benchmark with a score of 10,078, followed closely by the iPhone 8 and iPhone X with scores of 10,065 and 9,955, respectively.”
“Android benchmarks meanwhile top out at 1965 on a measure of single-core performance, while multicore scores don’t exceed 6,494. The Galaxy S8 with Samsung’s Exynos 8895 octa-core chip lead on both measures,” Tung reports. “On single-core performance, the lowly iPhone SE with an A9 chip outranks Samsung’s Galaxy S8 on Geekbench.”
MacDailyNews Take: Total destruction.
We each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
