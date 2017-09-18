“The A11 Bionic is the chip featured on the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, and we finally have some benchmark scores,” de Looper reports. “Suffice it to say, the chip shows off some pretty serious performance.”
“Compared to the Samsung Galaxy S8, the iPhone 8 performs more than twice as [well] in single-core tests, and while things aren’t quite so dire in multicore tests, the Samsung Galaxy S8’s 6495 still doesn’t come close to the iPhone 8’s 9983,” de Looper reports. “iPhone’s performance helps keep an iPhone’s software running smoothly years after it’s originally purchased, and the same can’t necessarily be said for Android phones…. If you’re looking for the best-performing phone on the market, then the iPhone 8 may be your best bet.”
