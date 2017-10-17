“Instead, Qualcomm may be looking to frustrate the tech giant through a lengthy legal fight that could last years in China as it seeks to gain leverage in the firms’ global standoff over royalty payments it demands, intellectual property lawyers said,” Jourdan and Miller report. “Qualcomm said this week it had filed the suits in Beijing’s intellectual property court, claiming patent infringement against Apple.”
“Apple suppliers employ hundreds of thousands of people in China, so authorities may be wary of hitting jobs with a ban on production,” Jourdan and Miller report. “More to the point, lawyers said it was unlikely either firm would allow the case to get to an injunction, speculating that Qualcomm’s main aim was to increase its leverage over Apple at the negotiating table over any final settlement.”
MacDailyNews Take: Put down the pipe, Qualcomm.
Stop the FRAND abuse. Come to the table and be prepared to settle for realistic royalties. You’ve riding the Apple gravy train for far too long. The jig is up.
Qualcomm’s FRAND abuse must not stand. Qualcomm’s licensing scam — charging a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components — is unreasonable, illogical, and irrational.
