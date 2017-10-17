“Qualcomm Inc wants to hit Apple Inc where it hurts most: iPhone sales in China – one of its biggest global markets where most of its flagship smartphones are made,” Adam Jourdan and Matthew Miller report for Reuters. “The U.S. chipmaker’s legal gambit to ban sales and manufacturing of iPhones could cripple global supply of Apple’s most important product, legal experts say, but many believe Qualcomm faces a stiff battle to get there.”

“Instead, Qualcomm may be looking to frustrate the tech giant through a lengthy legal fight that could last years in China as it seeks to gain leverage in the firms’ global standoff over royalty payments it demands, intellectual property lawyers said,” Jourdan and Miller report. “Qualcomm said this week it had filed the suits in Beijing’s intellectual property court, claiming patent infringement against Apple.”

“Apple suppliers employ hundreds of thousands of people in China, so authorities may be wary of hitting jobs with a ban on production,” Jourdan and Miller report. “More to the point, lawyers said it was unlikely either firm would allow the case to get to an injunction, speculating that Qualcomm’s main aim was to increase its leverage over Apple at the negotiating table over any final settlement.”

