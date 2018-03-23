“‘We expect the iPhones this fall to be largely unchanged for the OLED versions although size changes have proved to be a catalyst in the past,’ analyst Wamsi Mohan wrote in a note to clients Friday. ‘Our checks also suggest that Apple is working with suppliers on a foldable phone (that potentially could double up as a tablet) for launch in 2020,'” Kim reports. “Mohan wrote his report after meeting several Apple suppliers in Asia.”
“The analyst does not believe the company’s products will be affected by increasing trade tensions between U.S. and China,” Kim reports. “‘Given that a substantial amount of iPhone and other electronics manufacturing is done in China, we do not see this as a particular area of retaliation from a trade context,’ he wrote.”
MacDailyNews Take: More display real estate in a small package is the Holy Grail of Pocketable Computing!
As we wrote back inJanuary 2016, “Imagine this invention used not just in an iPhone, but also in an iPad and a MacBook.”
