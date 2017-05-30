“It seems that LG Display is planning to secure its position as the second supplier for Apple iPhone by quickly increasing its production capability of OLED for smartphone[s],” ETNews reports. “LG Display is planning to establish flexible OLED production lines that can produce about 60,000 flexible OLED panels based on 6th generation glass panels at P10 over a span of 2 years. It is planning to increase production capability by 30,000 in 2018 and 2019.”
ETNews reports, “Not only is Apple thinking about using OLED panels for entire iPhones starting from 2018 but Chinese Smartphone industries are also shifting their attention towards OLED panels.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Having OLED suppliers other than Samsung Display is critical for Apple in keeping iPhone costs down and margins up.
