“LG Display is planning to invest about $3.56 billion (4 trillion KRW) into P10, which is its new factory in Paju, and construct production lines for 6th generation flexible OLEDs in 2018,” The Electronic Times reports. “Although it was planning to make investments mostly on large OLEDs for TVs initially, it is currently thinking about making investments on OLEDs for Smartphones first.”

“It seems that LG Display is planning to secure its position as the second supplier for Apple iPhone by quickly increasing its production capability of OLED for smartphone[s],” ETNews reports. “LG Display is planning to establish flexible OLED production lines that can produce about 60,000 flexible OLED panels based on 6th generation glass panels at P10 over a span of 2 years. It is planning to increase production capability by 30,000 in 2018 and 2019.”

ETNews reports, “Not only is Apple thinking about using OLED panels for entire iPhones starting from 2018 but Chinese Smartphone industries are also shifting their attention towards OLED panels.”

