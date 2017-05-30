Samsung Display “has recently signed a deal with Apple to supply OLED panels for the new iPhone next year, tentatively called the iPhone 9,” Kim Young-won reports for The Korea Herald.

“The latest deal comes as the display maker is supplying 80 million OLED screens for at least one of the three variants of the upcoming iPhone, presumably the iPhone 8 that will be launched in September this year,” Kim reports. “The report said the iPhone 9 is expected to come in two OLED models — 5.28- and 6.46-inch display sizes. Samsung’s OLED shipment is also likely to be more than double at 180 million units.”

Kim reports, “‘The two companies have recently signed a non-disclosure agreement on general conditions, including the screen size,’ an industry sources was quoted as saying in the report. ‘Other details such as screen design and functions could be adjusted considering the phone is still under development.'”

Full article here.