Former Apple CEO John Sculley discusses President Trump’s heated rhetoric around trade and China, and what it means for technology.

China has a debt to GNP ratio of about 163%. We have about half that, 71%. I don’t think it’s in China’s interest to get into a trade war with the U.S. So, I would be skeptical whether we’re going to have a trade war. I think the steel issue is relatively small when you look at it in the context of the importance of trade for China… We shouldn’t over exaggerate what the consequences might be…

We’ve been for the last several decades focused on globalism, now we’re moving to something that is more like protectionism; it doesn’t mean we’re going to see a radical shift overnight between China and the U.S. — Former Apple CEO John Sculley

