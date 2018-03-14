China has a debt to GNP ratio of about 163%. We have about half that, 71%. I don’t think it’s in China’s interest to get into a trade war with the U.S. So, I would be skeptical whether we’re going to have a trade war. I think the steel issue is relatively small when you look at it in the context of the importance of trade for China… We shouldn’t over exaggerate what the consequences might be…
We’ve been for the last several decades focused on globalism, now we’re moving to something that is more like protectionism; it doesn’t mean we’re going to see a radical shift overnight between China and the U.S. — Former Apple CEO John Sculley
Direct link to video here.
MacDailyNews Take: As per iPhone X sales:
iPhone X was the best-selling smartphone in the world in the December quarter according to Canalys, and it has been our top selling phone every week since it launched. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus rounded out the top three iPhones in the quarter. In fact, revenue for our newly launched iPhones was the highest of any lineup in our history, driving total Apple revenue above our guidance range… The iPhone X was the most popular and that’s particularly noteworthy given that we didn’t start shipping until early November, and we’re constrained for a while. The team did a great job of getting into supply demand balance there in December. But since the launch of iPhone X, it has been the most popular iPhone every week, every week sales. And that is even through today, actually through January… We feel fantastic, particularly as it pertains to iPhone X. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, February 1, 2018
SEE ALSO:
President Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 billion Chinese goods; tech and telecoms targeted – March 14, 2018
With President Trump’s tariffs, tech investors in Apple, other stocks are now in the crosshairs of trade war – March 12, 2018
Analyst: President Trump’s tariff impact on Apple would be just a ’rounding error’ – March 7, 2018
Apple and other tech firms caught in crossfire as U.S.-China trade war looms – March 7, 2018
Apple Macs caught up in President Trump’s aluminum tariff plan – March 2, 2018