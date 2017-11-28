“Apple’s next big innovation may be a foldable iPhone that opens and closes like a book,” Jonathan Vanian reports for Fortune.

“The consumer technology giant filed a patent application last week with the U.S. Patent & Trade Office that details its research into electronic devices with flexible display screens,” Vanian reports. “The patent application said that the technology is related to any kind of electronic device that has a display, like a ‘laptop computer, a tablet computer, a cellular telephone, a wristwatch, or other electronic device (e.g., a portable device, handheld device, etc.).'”

Vanian reports, “If it were to create a foldable iPhone screen, Apple could likely use similar technology in its other products like Mac computers and Apple Watch.”

