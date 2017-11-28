“The consumer technology giant filed a patent application last week with the U.S. Patent & Trade Office that details its research into electronic devices with flexible display screens,” Vanian reports. “The patent application said that the technology is related to any kind of electronic device that has a display, like a ‘laptop computer, a tablet computer, a cellular telephone, a wristwatch, or other electronic device (e.g., a portable device, handheld device, etc.).'”
Vanian reports, “If it were to create a foldable iPhone screen, Apple could likely use similar technology in its other products like Mac computers and Apple Watch.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back at the beginning of the year, “Imagine this invention used not just in an iPhone, but also in an iPad and a MacBook.”
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “David E.” for the heads up.]