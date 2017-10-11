“Apple has reportedly started working on a foldable iPhone with LG Display, not Samsung Display — the sole OLED supplier — possibly due to concerns over tech leaks to its archrival Samsung Electronics,” Lee Ji-yoon reports for The Investor.

“According to The Bell on Oct. 11, LG Display recently created a task force to develop a foldable OLED screen for the new iPhone model, while its parts-making sister firm LG Innotek has also setup a team dedicated to developing the rigid flexible printed circuit board, more widely called RFPCB,” Lee reports. “Citing unnamed industry sources, the report said, the panel production could start from 2020, which means Apple could delay its phone launch compared to Samsung’s first foldable phone that is likely to debut next year.”

