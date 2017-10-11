“According to The Bell on Oct. 11, LG Display recently created a task force to develop a foldable OLED screen for the new iPhone model, while its parts-making sister firm LG Innotek has also setup a team dedicated to developing the rigid flexible printed circuit board, more widely called RFPCB,” Lee reports. “Citing unnamed industry sources, the report said, the panel production could start from 2020, which means Apple could delay its phone launch compared to Samsung’s first foldable phone that is likely to debut next year.”
MacDailyNews Take: Get the slavish copier Samsung, staffed with slimy thieves as they are, out of the Apple supply chain as much as possible!
