“After recording second-quarter profits of $721 million, LG has announced that it will pile more than $7 billion into manufacturing facilities to increase it production of both large and small OLED panels,” Horgan writes. “Meanwhile Apple is reportedly readying itself to build its own OLED facility to reduce its dependence on Samsung.”
“Apple is looking to distance itself from its rival by creating its own OLED screens, which it wants to roll out across all of its devices by 2019,” Horgan writes. “The iPhone maker has already purchased a number of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) machines to build its own organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, according to a report by Korean outlet ET News.”
MacDailyNews Take: Better late than never. Apple should not be helping to finance those who blatantly and repeatedly steal Apple’s IP and blatantly infringe upon Apple’s trade dress.
