“Samsung subsidiary Samsung Display has its sights set on the growing organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display market,” Don Reisinger reports for Fortune. “The Korean conglomerate will build the world’s largest OLED manufacturing plant and boost the capacity to manufacture the screen panels by 30%, Korean outlet ETNews is reporting.”

“OLED has been widely viewed as the next generation in screen technology,” Reisinger reports. “However, it’s exceedingly difficult to produce, and even when it’s properly manufactured, yield rates are low, making it difficult for large buyers to get ample supply for their devices.”

“Apple, for instance, has been rumored to be planning to offer OLED in its iPhones for years, but has been stymied by those low yields, forcing the company to stick with liquid crystal display (LCD) technology. ,” Reisinger reports. “According to several reports, Apple has inked a deal with Samsung Display to have the Korean company manufacture the iPhone 8’s OLED screens. And going forward, Apple is said to be planning to bundle OLED technology in all of its iPhones starting in 2018… According to ETNews, Samsung Display’s decision to build the world’s largest plant is in one respect a response to Apple’s interest in the technology, and a hope that the company can secure most, if not all, of Apple’s orders”

“Samsung has already been expanding one of its existing plants to meet orders for the iPhone 8, enabling it to hit production targets of 135,000 panels per month,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “Korea’s ET News reports that the company has now started work on an additional plant, with a massive investment of more than $20B.”

“Other companies are also chasing Apple’s future business,” Lovejoy reports. “LG was last month reported to be making a $3.5B investment in OLED production capacity, switching its focus from TV displays to smartphone ones. Sharp and Japan Display are also hoping to pick up future OLED orders from Apple.”

