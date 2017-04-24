“Idemitsu Kosan Co. began experimenting with organic light-emitting diodes in the mid-1980s, seeking to reduce its reliance on petroleum after the global oil shock,” Alpeyev and Taniguchi report. “Chances are the blue pixels on the OLED screens are built with Idemitsu’s materials or patents.”
“When Idemitsu began development in 1985, OLED was little more than a promising science. For a decade, Japan’s second-largest refiner struggled to make materials that lasted more than a few seconds, until a breakthrough that extended longevity,” Alpeyev and Taniguchi report. “That allowed Pioneer Corp. to include the world’s first commercial OLED display for a car stereo in 1999. ‘We were there from the beginning,’ said Yuichiro Kawamura, chief researcher at Idemitsu’s electronic materials development center.””
MacDailyNews Take: After early technology that produced less that stellar qualities, OLED is finally ready for prime time in Apple’s next-gen flagship iPhone!
