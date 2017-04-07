“Apple reportedly has signed a two-year contract with Samsung Display for the supply of KRW10 trillion (US$9 billion) worth of small-size curved OLED panels, according to Korea-based ET News, Chosun Biz and other media,” Yiling Lin and Steve Shen.

“Based on the contract, Samsung Display will ship 70-92 million small-size OLED panels to Apple in 2017, said the reports,” Lin and Shen report. “This means that about 30% of iPhone devices shipped in 2017 will come with curved OLED panels, given that Apple currently ships about 200 million iPhone devices a year.”

“Japan-based Nikkei also reported that Apple has ordered 70 million OLED panels from Samsung Display,” Lin and Shen report. “But to meet increasing demand from Apple, Samsung Display has been exerting efforts to ramp up its capacity to 95 million units.”

MacDailyNews Take: It’s too bad Apple is forced to continue doing business with one of the most egregious serial thieves of Apple’s trade dress and IP. Here’s hoping other display makers can get up to speed and take some, and eventually all, of Apple’s prodigious business away from the slavish copier

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]