“Osaka-based Sharp, majority-owned by Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, hopes to make at least 30,000 display-panel sheets a month at its Japanese factories starting next year, said people briefed on the company’s plans,” Mochizuki reports. “That will require about ¥100 billion in investment, they said, up 74% from a plan disclosed last September to spend ¥57.4 billion on small-scale OLED production lines by June 2018.”
“Yoshio Tamura, a co-founder of market research and consulting firm Display Supply Chain Consultants, said Sharp’s planned production would translate into about 15 million smartphone display panels a year—insignificant, he said, given that the number of smartphones made annually is in the hundreds of millions. ‘Thirty thousand sheets a month is equal to doing nothing,’ he said,” Mochizuki reports. “Sharp and Japan Display have long supplied Apple with liquid-crystal displays. Both are working on ways to create bendable or differently shaped LCD screens, and executives have suggested that rather than OLED, improved LCD technology might become the future standard.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: An $878 million toe in the water.
