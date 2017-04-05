“Apple is expected to launch its new high-end iPhone 8 in September, when it normally releases the latest iteration of the device,” Haselton reports. “But a recent report from the Chinese language Economic Daily News suggests that the launch may not happen until October or November.”
“Technical issues related to the lamination process of curved OLED panels, and the adoption of a 3D sensing system may cause the delay of the new iPhone devices, said [EDN],” Steve Shen reports for DigiTimes.
“Market sources said that they are watching the pull-in of orders for passive components from the iPhone’s supply chain to see whether production of the new iPhone devices is on track, said the paper,” Shen reports, “adding that the supply chain should begin to pull in orders for passive components such as MLCCs in June.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s not so easy to make enough OLED panels at acceptable yield rates for a phone that will actually sell in serious volume.
