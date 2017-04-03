“Apple has placed orders for bendable organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels with Samsung Electronics for use in 70 million handsets this year, sources told Nikkei Asian Review,” Debby Wu reports for Nikkei Asian Review. “The large order suggests that Apple expects its new premium iPhone 8 to be launched late 2017 to fly off the shelves.”

“A supply chain source familiar with iPhone designs revealed the size of the order, which was in line with an estimate by David Hsieh, senior director at research company IHS Markit. It will be the first time Apple adopts a curved OLED screen for its iPhones, marking a major overhaul and generating high expectations for the model,” Wu reports. “‘Apple has ordered 70 million units of OLED panels from Samsung this year, while Samsung is preparing to churn out as many as 95 million for Apple in 2017, in case demand exceeds expectations,’ Hsieh said.”

“The person says that at least one model will carry a 3-D sensor that allows facial recognition as part of new biometric features,” Wu reports. “The premium handset will have no home button while the other two will retain the feature, the person says.”

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, Apple expects its new flagship iPhone to fly off the shelves. They’ll sell as many as they can make at whatever price they set!

