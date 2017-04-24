“That’s the indication from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who’s built a reputation for pretty accurate iPhone forecasts. His latest report, highlighted at 9to5Mac, suggests that mass production of an OLED iPhone won’t happen until October or November,” Michaels reports. “If that’s the case, it could mean the iPhone 8 won’t be widely available until later in 2017.”
“Kuo’s report is just the latest to forecast a late arrival for the iPhone 8,” Michaels reports. “Other analysts have forecast that the iPhone 8 may ship one or two months after Apple announces the new phone, as the company deals with production issues.”
MacDailyNews Take: When the
starter pistol fires, sorry, squirt gun squirts, make sure you use the Apple Store App and that your payment method is all set up (the proper credit card registered and working with Apple Pay). Favorite your item(s) ahead of time. If you have multiple iOS devices, get them all ready to go. Have your Mac ready to go at the Apple Store, too.
For past pre-order stress-fests, we’ve found that, for reasons unknown, the Apple Store app is faster. Use the Mac as a backup if need be. Get everything prepared ahead of time – you don’t want to be typing in credit card numbers with the clock ticking while Apple’s meager launch day supply dries up faster than a spilt beer in Death Valley.
