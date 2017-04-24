“Have you marked your calendar in anticipation of a September release for the iPhone 8?” Philip Michaels reports for Tom’s Guide. “Better break out the eraser. It looks like Apple’s next smartphone will ship much later in the year than prior versions have.”

“That’s the indication from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who’s built a reputation for pretty accurate iPhone forecasts. His latest report, highlighted at 9to5Mac, suggests that mass production of an OLED iPhone won’t happen until October or November,” Michaels reports. “If that’s the case, it could mean the iPhone 8 won’t be widely available until later in 2017.”

“Kuo’s report is just the latest to forecast a late arrival for the iPhone 8,” Michaels reports. “Other analysts have forecast that the iPhone 8 may ship one or two months after Apple announces the new phone, as the company deals with production issues.”

