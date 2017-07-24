“Apple is eagerly developing its own OLED technology in order to reduce its reliance on Samsung Electronics for the supply of OLED panels, while enabling it for product differentiation, said the report,” Shen reports. “Apple’s move will break the dominant position held by Japan-based Canon Kokki in the CVD machinery market, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report. Canon Tokki is currently the primary supplier of CVD machines and ships the bulk of its output to Samsung.”
“Samsung has bought five sets of OLED manufacturing equipment from Canon Tokki so far in 2017 and has signed contracts to buy five out of 10 such machines to be rolled out by the Japan-based machinery company in 2018, said the Commercial Times. LG Display also purchased two CVD machines from Canon Tokki in the first half of 2017,” Shen reports. “BOE Technology also bought one CVD machine from Canon Tokki in the first half of 2017 and plans to buy more in 2018.”
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, as we’ve been calling for it for years, anything that cuts Samsung out of iPhone’s profit engine – thereby limiting their ability and/or will to produce even more patent- and trade dress-infringing iPhone knockoffs – is a Very Good Thing™.
Looks like Apple might not be stuck funding Samsung to knockoff their IP for the foreseeable future, after all.
