“Apple has purchased chemical vapor deposition (CVD) machines from Korea-based Sunic System to build a 2.5G OLED panel line to develop related technology and products in Taiwan, according to a Korea-based ET News report,” Steve Shen reports for DigiTimes.

“Apple is eagerly developing its own OLED technology in order to reduce its reliance on Samsung Electronics for the supply of OLED panels, while enabling it for product differentiation, said the report,” Shen reports. “Apple’s move will break the dominant position held by Japan-based Canon Kokki in the CVD machinery market, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report. Canon Tokki is currently the primary supplier of CVD machines and ships the bulk of its output to Samsung.”

“Samsung has bought five sets of OLED manufacturing equipment from Canon Tokki so far in 2017 and has signed contracts to buy five out of 10 such machines to be rolled out by the Japan-based machinery company in 2018, said the Commercial Times. LG Display also purchased two CVD machines from Canon Tokki in the first half of 2017,” Shen reports. “BOE Technology also bought one CVD machine from Canon Tokki in the first half of 2017 and plans to buy more in 2018.”

