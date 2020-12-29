Apple’s next-gen ‘AirPods Pro 2’ could come in two sizes

A leaker who has a history of sharing accurate details on Apple’s product plans, today tweeted images of what’s claimed to be internal hardware that will be used in Apple’s next-generation “AirPods Pro 2” earbuds which allow users to listen to music, make phone calls, use Siri, and more.

“AirPods Pro 2” or, more likely, AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are expected to be released next year.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Rumors from Bloomberg have suggested that the second-generation version of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ will feature a more compact design that eliminates the short stem that sticks out from the bottom. The ‌AirPods Pro‌ could feature a rounded shape more similar to earbuds from companies like Google and Samsung, and for this design, it could make sense to offer different sizes for a better fit. Apple is said to be struggling to shrink the AirPods down to the appropriate size to eliminate the stem, so there’s a chance that won’t happen, and that could explain why the hardware designs shared by Mr-white appear to be similar in size to the current ‌AirPods Pro‌ hardware.

New AirPods Pro Mabey Two Sizes Still W2 Chips 🤨 pic.twitter.com/R5MpzUrUlg — Mr·white (@laobaiTD) December 29, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: Most likely Apple will name them the same as with regular AirPods: “AirPods Pro (2nd generation).”