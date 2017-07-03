“Apple is reportedly in talks with LG Display to invest about 2 to 3 trillion won (US$1.75-2.62 billion) into the Korean display maker’s new OLED production lines exclusively dedicated to Apple orders,” The Korea Herald reports.

“According to news reports on June 3, the two firms have tentatively agreed on the investment plans, even though details, including investment timing and size, have not yet been finalized,” The Korea Herald reports. “The final decision is expected to be made after the company’s board meeting later this month.”

“Currently, Samsung Display dominates more than 95 percent of the smartphone OLED market, supplying OLED screens to a limited number of big clients, including Samsung Electronics and Apple,” The Korea Herald reports. “Apple’s fresh investment is expected to be poured into LG Display’s new plant, called E6, which has been widely rumored to be dedicated to iPhone orders. About 3.5 trillion won is needed for an OLED production line with a monthly capacity of 30,000 units of the sixth-generation OLED mother glass.”

