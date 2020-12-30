Gene Munster: Apple will be the top-performing FAANG stock in 2021

According to Loup Ventures‘ Gene Munster and David Stokman, Apple will be the top-performing FAANG – Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google – stock in 2021.

Gene Munster and David Stokman for Loup Ventures:

Apple will be the top-performing FAANG stock in 2021. This is the third consecutive year we’ve made this prediction. In 2019, Apple was the top performer, and the stock is set to repeat in 2020. We think Apple will come out on top again in 2021 based on four factors:

• The accelerating digital transformation means more people are working and learning from home, providing a continued tailwind for the iPad and Mac businesses (about 25% of total revenue). We believe these two segments can grow at 10% plus in 2021 and 2022, compared to flat growth in the last few years.

• 5G enthusiasm will grow in the back half of the year, starting a two to three-year iPhone upgrade cycle.

• While Street FY21 revenue growth estimates of ~15% are in line with our expectations, we believe consensus estimates for FY22 of 5% y/y revenue growth are too low. We expect those estimates to inch higher throughout FY21. Ultimately, we believe FY22 revenue growth will be closer to 10%.

• Growing anticipation of new business segments that likely won’t launch until 2022 at the earliest. We expect hardware subscription offerings that build toward a 360° bundle, along with growing optimism around a massive expansion in the company’s addressable market with Apple Car.