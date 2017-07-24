“Interesting news came out on July 24 regarding Apple,” Roman Luzgin writes for Seeking Alpha. “The corporation reportedly purchased OLED production equipment to develop and manufacture its own OLED displays for the future models of the iPhone. It is stated the research and development facility will be established in Taiwan in order to reduce the dependence on external suppliers. The equipment bought by Apple includes chemical vapor deposition [CVD] machines from Korea-based Sunic Systems.”

“The move is going to decrease Apple’s reliance on Samsung, which is claimed to be the sole supplier of OLED displays for the upcoming iPhone 8,” Luzgin writes. “Moreover, Apple’s move seems to be negative for LG, another Korean company that is involved in the production of OLED displays. It was reported at the end of May, LG made a significant investment of about $3.5 billion in its factory in Paju in order to construct production lines capable of manufacturing OLED displays in 2018. LG claims to have a Plan B in case the corporation will not get orders from Apple. The company can satisfy the needs of Chinese smartphone makers that tend to switch to OLED, ‘boosting demand for small display panels.'”

“If Apple is able to establish its own manufacturing process, such corporations as LG and Samsung will lose their bargaining power over Apple. As a result, the price of a panel paid by Apple is likely to decrease. Since the corporation sells about 50 million handsets in just a quarter, every dollar saved on a display leads to a considerable amount of profit,” Luzgin writes. “Moreover, if Apple is successful with the in-house manufacturing, the company’s margins should grow considerably… The cost of display amounts to $43 for the iPhone 7, which is about 20% of the total cost. Therefore, the effect of cutting the cost of a display would have a significant effect on margins.”

